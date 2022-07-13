Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon: The Way They Were

July 2022

During an appearance on “The Hottee Talk Show” podcast, the comedian revealed that he still considered Carey one of his great loves. “I guess because I’m a true romantic, I’m a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie,” he shared. “I’m not a timeline dude. I will never have a love like I had with Mariah.”

The All That alum revealed that his relationship with the “Fantasy” singer was “literally like a fairytale,” noting how he would be open to rekindling their romance. “I appreciate that fantasy because if I tried to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up.’ But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there.”