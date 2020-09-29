Marilyn Monroe, Taylor Swift and More Stars With Ties to the Kennedys

Frank Sinatra

The Rat Pack member bonded with JFK over their penchant for beautiful women and lavish parties. Sinatra became a vocal supporter of the politician ahead of the 1960 presidential election and famously re-recorded his song “High Hopes” with lyrics including, “Jack’s the nation’s favorite guy / Everyone wants to back Jack / Jack is on the right track.” Their friendship ended after JFK was sworn into office and no longer wanted to be seen with the singer, who had affiliations with the Mafia.