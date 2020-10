Gloria Swanson

The Sunset Boulevard actress’ affair with JFK’s father, Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., was an open secret in Hollywood in the late 1920s. (She was also married at the time, to French aristocrat Henry de La Falaise.) Swanson and Joe were professional partners too; he produced her 1928 movie Queen Kelly, which bombed at the box office. Their dalliance broke up Swanson’s marriage and left her in financial ruin.