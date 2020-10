Judy Garland

The Wizard of Oz star was known to call the White House or Camp David during JFK’s presidency. In turn, he would ask her to sing one of his favorite songs over the phone. “He’d request ‘Over the Rainbow,’” Garland’s third husband, Sid Luft, revealed in his 2017 memoir, Judy and I. “Judy was located somewhere in New York and obliged the president with several renditions of his favorite melodies.”