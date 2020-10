Marilyn Monroe

After the actress sang a sultry rendition of “Happy Birthday” to JFK at Madison Square Garden in 1962, rumors swirled that the president had been cheating on his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy, with Monroe. The only known photo of the pair was taken at an afterparty later that night. The Gentlemen Prefer Blondes star was also briefly linked to RFK before her death from a barbiturate overdose later that year.