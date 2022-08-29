January 2022

“He’s so funny and so different than anyone I ever met and we had such a sort of beautiful [period of] getting to know each other and learning how to see each other and beautiful courtship. And here we are 17 years married, 19 years in and still learning about each other every day,” Hargitay gushed about her husband during a January 2022 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show before noting she knew she would marry him after their first date.

She recalled: “Do you know where our first date was? It’s a little too good to be true. Our first date he asked me to go to church with him. And I was moving and I said, ‘Peter, I would love to but not today I am moving today.’ He was like, ‘Oh, come on, it’s an hour. It’s an hour.’ It was so funny, I just couldn’t resist so I went to church. And it was that day — I remember we went to church, and I am crying and he thinks I am so moved by the sermon and I am crying because I am like, ‘I know I am going to marry him. I found my husband. I love him.’”