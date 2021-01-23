June 2019

On Today With Hoda & Jenna, Hargitay opened up about why she got emotional after her first date with Hermann. “I cried because I was feeling something that I’d never felt before, but I kind of knew what it was and I always say people, well, you know, when you’re a little girl, your parents and your grandparents and everyone goes, ‘When you’re in love, you’ll know.’ And I did,” she explained. “And before I did I’d never felt that. And so when I was sitting in church, it was so hilarious, because Peter was like, ‘Oh my god, she’s so moved.’”