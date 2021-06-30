Joshua Bassett

After the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, his Disney+ costar Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter all released songs with similar premises, fans were quick to speculate there was a dramatic love triangle brewing. After getting asked a lot of questions about his romantic status and who’s song was about who, Joshua Bassett set the record straight in a GQ profile.

The “Lie Lie Lie” singer said, “[Everyone] is asking me about Sabrina and Olivia. Why don’t we focus on these women for who they are? Let’s focus on the art that they’re making and how great they are instead of their relationship to a boy.”