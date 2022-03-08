Justin Baldoni

“So many things come to mind when you have a daughter born in this world,” the Jane the Virgin star said in October 2017 while collaborating with the storytelling platform MAKERS. “Just a deep responsibility to let her have a role model of a dad that empowers her to believe that anything is possible, and that she can do anything anyone else can do regardless of whether or not she’s a woman. So I started to go down the path of redefining in my mind what it means to be a man. That means using my platform to both empower women and to show that as a man, I can love my family.”