After Florence Pugh faced criticism in July 2022 for wearing a sheer tulle Valentino dress to Paris Couture Fashion Week that exposed her nipples, she slammed haters for their “vulgar” comments about her body. “So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested,’” the Midsommar actress wrote. “I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it.”

Following the fiery social media post, the Bridgerton star came to Pugh’s defense, calling on men to be better allies. “Take a look at yourself fellas. Then take a look at your mates and step up when it’s time to step up,” the Gray Man star wrote via his Instagram Story at the time, resharing Pugh’s initial message alongside a clapping emoji. “When the boys are out of line, have a word.”