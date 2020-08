2014

Staying grounded. In a special fatherhood issue of Esquire magazine in May 2014, Wahlberg spilled some of his and Durham’s parenting secrets. “I think the most important thing is to always be involved in every aspect of their life,” he said at the time. “To give them enough trust that they can share things with you. I don’t want them to be terrified of me, you know? But I don’t want them to think they can do whatever they want and get away with it, either, because they can’t.”