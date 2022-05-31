2022

The Uncharted actor accidentally botched his Valentine’s Day plans with his wife after she suggested that the duo skip the gifts in February 2022. However, when the holiday arrived, Durham did the opposite.

“When I got into my bathroom in the morning, I had a card, three gifts, rose petals. I’m like, ‘Holy s–t,'” Wahlberg joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “So, I try to figure it out. I did have the flowers coming anyway and a card, but we were supposed to go on a trip. So hopefully, she’ll still go with me on the trip.”

After the misunderstanding, Wahlberg attempted to salvage the night with a dinner reservation, but Durham wanted to go on a different day instead. “And then, of course, I got in trouble for saying ‘OK’ to that too,” he teased.