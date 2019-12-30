Pics Mark Wahlberg and Wife Rhea Durham Rock Their Toned Bodies During Beach Vacation By Sarah Hearon 3 hours ago MEGA 4 5 / 4 Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile Durham completed her beach look with two necklaces and a watch. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions on Track With RxSaver’s ‘The Secrets to a Healthier, Happier You in 2020’ Podcast Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News