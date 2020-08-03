His and Hers

Stewart made a playful jab at Reynolds in April 2020 when she pointed out his alcohol brand in an Instagram video. “Tonight: Wine, gin, wine, gin, gin, gin, gin, gin — Ryan Reynolds’ gin,” she said. “Blake Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds’ gin.”

The actor, who lives near the TV personality in New York, replied via his Instagram Story, “When my wife sees this … I’m getting pregnant.” Lively then chimed in: “@vancityreynolds you’ve finally done it. Wear something sexy tonight.”