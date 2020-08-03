Keeping Up With Jonathan

Stewart clearly had not been Keeping Up With the Kardashians when she was seated next to Jonathan Cheban at an event in June 2016. “Do you know this guy??” she tweeted at the time. “He says he is well known.” She later amended, “Better photo of jonathan who is very famous bff of the kardashians who knew!”

Cheban did not seem offended by the awkward encounter. “Fun dinner with the best!!” he raved on Twitter. “@MarthaStewart she’s been keeping me laughing for hours!”