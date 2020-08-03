Misunderstanding?

Stewart made headlines in November 2009 for describing Ray to Nightline as “more of an entertainer … with her bubbly personality than she is a teacher like me.” The Rachael Ray Show host replied to the remarks, asking: “Why would it make me mad? Her skill set is far beyond mine. That’s simply the reality of it.”

Later that month, the former model insisted there were “no bad feelings” between her and Ray. “I truly believe that Rachael has done a terrific job bringing people, many people who would have never even stepped into the kitchen or made a dish, to cook,” she clarified on The Martha Stewart Show. “I applaud Rachael for her enthusiastic approach to cooking.”