Pest Control

Stewart served up some real talk when recalling why Frankel did not win The Apprentice: Martha Stewart in 2005. “Well, you weren’t so likable then. You weren’t. No, you weren’t,” she told the Real Housewives of New York City alum on Bethenny in September 2013. “You were a pest. You were so out there in front of everybody.”

After Frankel reiterated that she “didn’t win” the competition, Stewart responded, “Are you still smarting from that? You have your own show now, this fabulous show!”