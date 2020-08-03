Take It From Her

Stewart was found guilty of conspiracy, obstruction of an agency proceeding and making false statements to federal investigators in March 2004. She subsequently served five months in prison and five months in home confinement.

In October 2019, she offered her opinion on Felicity Huffman’s brief stint in prison after pleading guilty to her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal. “She should style her outfit a little bit more,” she quipped. “She looked pretty schlumpy.”