The Gwyneth Saga

Stewart came after Paltrow in September 2014. “She just needs to be quiet. She’s a movie star,” she told PORTER magazine of her Goop aspirations. “If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn’t be trying to be Martha Stewart.” The following month, the actress reacted to the dig, saying that she was “so psyched that she sees us as competition.”

Stewart doubled down on her feelings toward the Oscar winner in September 2017. “Who’s Goop?” she said when asked about Paltrow on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. The Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party cohost then noted in August 2019 that she doesn’t “follow Goop” during an episode of Barstool Sports’ “The Corp” podcast, but she wished the Iron Man star well.

Of Paltrow’s vagina candle, Stewart claimed in January 2020 she “does that kind of irritating … she’s trying to shush up the public to listen to her. And that’s great. I mean, let her do her thing. I wouldn’t buy that candle.”