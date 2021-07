Robert Downey Jr.

The Iron Man star dated Sarah Jessica Parker from 1984 to 1991. He married Deborah Falconer in May 1992, but after welcoming son Indio in September 1993, they finalized their divorce in April 2004. Downey tied the knot with Susan Downey in August 2005; their son, Exton, arrived in February 2012, and their daughter, Avri, was born in November 2014.