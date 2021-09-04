Breaking Her Silence

As season 25 of the ABC series continued to air, Kirkconnell took to social media to apologize for her past choices after photos resurfaced online of her attending a plantation-themed fraternity party.

“I am sorry to the communities and individuals that my actions harmed and offended. I am ashamed about my lack of education, but it is no one’s responsibility to educate me,” she wrote via Instagram in February. “I am learning and will continue to learn how to be antiracist, because it’s important to speak up in the moment and not after you’re called out. If you are a person who doesn’t understand the offense in question, I urge you to learn from my mistakes and encourage you to use them as a teachable moment.”