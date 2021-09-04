Dealing With Change

As the After the Final Rose special aired, Kirkconnell reflected on her relationship with James after season 25 of The Bachelor.

“I’ll always be hopeful and believe what’s meant to be will be,” she wrote via Instagram in March 2021. “At the least, i hope tonight sparks conversations and a level of understanding. i hope it opens your mind to unlearning bias, to educating yourself, and gives you the push to initiate change. there are so many actions you can take, but i believe it starts within the small corners of your life, and having these conversations with those around you. it can’t happen over night and will be a never-ending ride, but i encourage you to take the leap and make a difference.”

The graphic designer also reflected on how her scandal took away from the other contestants and what they had to offer.

“This was supposed to be a monumental season, and one of the biggest disappointments has been the overshadowing of these beautiful women and their stories,” she added. “They are some of the strongest, most brilliant, most extraordinary women and i was lucky enough to have met them. you all deserve more, but i promise to always stand by and support each of you in any way i can.”