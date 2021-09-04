Getting Honest

In his first interview after the ABC show wrapped, James recalled Kirkconnell calling him directly to discuss the scandal as it was making headlines.

“You don’t want to think that someone knows your person better than you, so I’m taking everything with a grain of salt. As it is continuing to roll out, it just hits a head,” he said in an episode of “The Bill Simmons” podcast in March 2021. “It continued to come up again, again, and then when it’s addressed formally in the statement that Rachael put out, it’s a devastating blow. It’s heartbreaking because everything is real at that moment. It’s no longer rumors. It’s real.”

The former reality star also noted that Kirkconnell would have to “put in the work” while he takes “a step back” from their relationship.

“I forgave her when she told me, but that doesn’t mean I’m not disappointed, that I don’t want her to do better,” he shared at the time. “For that to take place I have to take a step back and let her do that.”