Reflecting on Everything

James opened up about seeing Kirkconnell for the first time since he made the choice to end things.

“I felt the weight of everything that I was carrying throughout the season and with what we were dealing with as a country and having to explain that, why I think it’s problematic to me and our relationship, which was extremely difficult,” he said on Good Morning America in March 2021.

James also admitted that there should have been more attempts to have difficult conversations with the white women on the show.

“I think that a lot of time spent during filming and having those conversations [about race] was amongst the women of color,” he mentioned. “I think we could’ve had those conversations amongst the white women who were there as well. Hindsight is 20/20, but I probably should’ve asked more clarifying questions.”