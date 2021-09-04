Speaking Out

As the season started to wrap up on screen, James confronted the bigger situation happening off screen.

“The past few weeks have been some of the most challenging of my life, and while there are several episodes left of the season,” the North Carolina native posted via Instagram in February 2021. “It is important that I take the time to address the troubling information that has come to light since we wrapped filming.”

The former reality star added he was “learning about these situations in real time” as the fans watched him fall in love on the show.

“It has also pushed me to reevaluate and process what my experience on The Bachelor represents, not just for me, but for all the contestants of color, especially the Black contestants of this season and seasons past, and for you, the viewers at home,” he said at the time. “I will continue to process this experience, and you will hear more from me in the end. My greatest prayer is that this is an infection point that results in real and institutional change for the better.”