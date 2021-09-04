Working Through Her Decisions

In August 2021, Kirkconnell admitted that she was embarrassed about the photos of her attending the plantation-themed fraternity party years before they resurfaced but tried to justify the reasoning behind it.

“If I had to think about it at the time, I was probably just thinking, ‘OK, just some super traditional fraternity and they probably just want to continue the tradition of what they used to wear when the fraternity was founded,’” she said during an Instagram Live with From Privilege to Progress.

After taking accountability for her past decisions, the graphic designer “lost some friends along the way,” which she felt was part of the steps she needed to take in her life.

“I don’t speak to certain family members anymore because that was probably the first time in my life I realized I need to stop standing aside and I need to speak up and do something because … we should have been doing this for years and years,” she added.