Birthday Tribute

James wished his BFF a happy 28th birthday in January 2021, sharing a throwback pic of the pair and writing in an Instagram post that Cameron’s late “Mama would be proud of the man you’re becoming.” He also posted a series of Instagram Stories in celebration of his pal, including a throwback pic of their first NYC apartment, complete with loft bed and filled with the model’s clothes, a video where the Bachelor star trolled Cameron over quarantine, a clip of James helping his pal while they were fishing, and a pic of the pair jogging. “Friends that train together, stay together,” he wrote on the pic.