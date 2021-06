Double Dating

For Memorial Day weekend 2021, James and Cameron enjoyed a trip to the Hamptons with their respective girlfriends, Rachael Kirkconnell and Camila Kendra. The former Bachelor shared an Instagram photo of himself and Cameron posing with a surfboard at the Bounce Beach Bar in Montauk, captioning it, “Found The End Of The World.” Kirkconnell commented, “Forever the third wheel.” According to Page Six, the foursome were also spotted at the Surf Lodge and Gurney’s hotel.