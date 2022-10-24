Who Is ‘Call Her Daddy’ Host Alex Cooper’s BF? Meet Matt Kaplan

Matthew Kaplan is a film producer responsible for plenty of popular young adult films. His teen romance To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was an immense success that prompted several sequels. This businessman is allegedly dating “Call Her Daddy” podcast star Alexandra “Alex” Cooper — a pairing that has all the makings of a Gen Z power couple.

Before the media mogul and creator of ACE Entertainment’s current gig, he was the president of Awesomeness Films, and has slowly climbed his way up the Hollywood ladder. One of the keys to his success is that he focuses on finding fresh talent. Rather than always going for big-name celebrities, he helps amateur actors get their start.

Cooper and Kaplan’s romance has been kept rather secret, but the star podcaster’s fans were able to put the pieces of the puzzle together using details from Cooper’s show.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the man who captured the “Call Her Daddy” host’s heart.