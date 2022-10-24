Who Is ‘Call Her Daddy’ Host Alex Cooper’s BF? Meet Matt Kaplan

How Did Cooper and Kaplan Meet?

The “Call Her Daddy” host never specifically named Kaplan as her significant other (a.k.a. “Mr. Sexy Zoom Man”), but fans were able to put two and two together using details from Cooper’s show.

The pair met over Zoom during a business meeting at the height of the pandemic in 2020. Allegedly, Cooper quickly fell for the ruggedly handsome movie producer, and the two eventually met for a business dinner.

The dinner turned into a weeklong date, but they decided to keep things a secret due to their careers. Still, Cooper let a couple of details slip about her boyfriend being a producer and owning a dog named Henry.

Her subscribers quickly discovered Kaplan fit this criterion (along with some other helpful clues).