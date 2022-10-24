Who Is ‘Call Her Daddy’ Host Alex Cooper’s BF? Meet Matt Kaplan

What Were Kaplan and Cooper’s Previous Relationships?

In 2014, Kaplan started dating Australian actress Claire Holt. They got married in 2016 in an intimate setting with only family and close friends. Holt shared as much on her social media, but the pair divorced soon after in 2017. Before his marriage to Holt, Kaplan had been linked to designer Ashley Olsen.

Cooper’s ex-boyfriends and love life are a big part of her podcast, and just like fans were able to track down Kaplan, plenty of her exes’ identities are essentially an open secret. For one thing, Cooper dated the NBC actor Ryan Eggold briefly — five dates to be exact. He’s known for his work on 90210 and The Blacklist.

In the past, she dated pro baseball star Noah Syndergaard from the Philadelphia Phillies. Known as “Slim Shady” on the pod, he’s one of the podcaster’s only confirmed relationships to date.