Who Is ‘Call Her Daddy’ Host Alex Cooper’s BF? Meet Matt Kaplan

Who Is Alex Cooper?

The Pennsylvania native, born August 21, 1994, is a Boston University grad who previously worked for the YouTube channel Dirty Water Media. The channel covered Boston’s nightlife, party scene, and gaming events.

Cooper got her start as a podcaster in 2018 when she and her (former) best friend Sofia Franklyn began a podcast. These first-time podcasters’ dating advice and raunchy stories gained plenty of traction, landing them a deal at Barstool Sports. Originally, Cooper wanted to be a YouTube vlogger but as CHD’s popularity grew, she realized her calling was on a different medium.

Franklyn and Cooper parted ways in a rather dramatic fashion back in 2020 — the pair was long-overdue for a contract negotiation, but Franklyn wanted to part ways with Barstool at the expense of Call Her Daddy’s IP. Cooper was not willing to rebuild the pod without its running gags and shared vernacular, leading to a breakup of the then-roommates’ personal and professional relationship.

Cooper did eventually leave Barstool Sports for a groundbreaking $60 million deal with Spotify over the course of three years — cementing her as the highest-paid female podcaster in history.