Who Is ‘Call Her Daddy’ Host Alex Cooper’s BF? Meet Matt Kaplan

Who Is Matt Kaplan?

Matthew Kaplan, born on April 14, 1984, graduated from Columbia University, and received his Bachelor of Arts degree while playing quarterback for his college football team, the Lions. Upon graduation, CBS president Les Moonves hired him as an intern, which eventually grew into the director of digital development role.

After leaving CBS amicably, he went to Lionsgate Films, overseeing projects like Amy Poehler and Paul Rudd’s They Came Together.

The intern-turned-producer worked hard and founded Chapter One Films, signing a first-look deal with horror juggernaut Blumhouse Productions. Chapter One produced films like The Lazarus Effect and 6 Miranda Drive before Kaplan moved on to Awesomeness in 2015, where he led their film division.

This role was massive since the company was new to the film industry, but Kaplan came in clutch and helped produce several young adult films. One of these was 2017’s Before I Fall, starring Zoey Deutch.

Two years into his tenure at Awesomeness, Kaplan left to once again try his hand at creating his own production company. This company became known as ACE Entertainment and focuses on the young adult demographic.

ACE is now a top-tier production company after producing To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Additional filmography produced by Kaplan includes Spontaneous (2020), The Perfect Date (2019), and The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, which is coming to Netflix soon.

Kaplan told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017, he seeks to develop and “nurture the careers” of up-and-coming talent behind the camera by mentoring the very generation his content is marketed towards.