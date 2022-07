December 2012

The duo welcomed son Livingston just before New Year’s Eve 2013. “Camila gave birth to our third child yesterday morning,” McConaughey tweeted at the time. “Our son, Livingston Alves McConaughey was born at 7:43am on 12.28.12. He greeted the world at 9lbs. and 21 inches. Bless up and thank you for your well wishes.”