June 2012

Alves and McConaughey tied the knot at their home in Austin, Texas. “We put 40 tents up in the yard. This is was her idea,” he said during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno. “She said, ‘I want to build a village. I want all of our friends and family to come here, stay for three full days, have an experience with us, so they can really remember this weekend.'”