June 2022

Alves and her spouse visited the White House to meet with President Joe Biden about gun control in the U.S. after the school shooting in McConaughey’s hometown of Uvalde, Texas. “We got a chance for, right now, to reach for and grasp a higher ground, above our political affiliations,” the activist said in a press conference. “A chance to make a choice that does more than protect your party. A chance to make a choice that protects our country now and for the next generation.”