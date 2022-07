March 2014

Alves accompanied her husband to the 86th Academy Awards, where he took home an Oscar for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club. “To my wife, Camila, and my kids, Levi, Vida and Mr. Stone, the courage and significance you give me every day I go out the door is unparalleled,” McConaughey said during his acceptance speech. “You are the four people in my life that I want to make the most proud of me. Thank you.”