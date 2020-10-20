His Childhood

McConaughey recalled getting “ass whuppings” and his mouth washed out by his parents during his childhood. He also claimed his father once hit him in the facefor stealing pizza.

“I’ve often regretted what I did — or didn’t do — that night. I had my chance at my rite of passage — to become his boy or a man in his eyes — but I got stage fright, pissed my pants, and failed the test. I choked,” he wrote.

Later in the book, McConaughey wrote he proved himself to his dad when he beat up a bouncer in front of him. “That night was my rite of passage. Dad let me in,” he recalled. “It was the night I became his boy, a man in his eyes. The night we became friends.”

McConaughey had founder memories of high school. “My senior year in high school, I was rolling. I had straight A’s, a job that kept forty-five bucks in my back pocket at all times, a four handicap in golf, I’d won ‘Most Handsome’ in my class, and was dating the best-looking girl at my school and at the school across town. Yeah, I was catching greenlights,” he wrote, noting that his father attempted to sue a company that produced an oil product that gave McConaughey acne for “emotional distress” but lost the case due to his “Most Handsome” yearbook win.