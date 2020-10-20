His Relationship With Fame and God

As McConaughey’s star rose, he struggled. “The Friday before opening weekend [of A Time to Kill in 1996], there were one hundred scripts I wanted to do. Ninety-nine nos. One yes. The Monday after? Ninety-nine yeses. One no. Wow. Awesome. S—t,” he recalled. “What was real? What was not? The sky just opened ups o me and it was tough to feel the ground beneath my feet. My differential split, my spiritual foundation in flight, I needed some gravity. It was time to bend my knee bone.”

While his career took off, his relationship with his mom was “strenuous” for eight years as she was more enamored with fame than he was. He cited Mary giving a tour of his childhood home to a TV station without telling him as a turning point.

McConaughey’s relationship with God also went through ups and downs, noting that he took a 22-day to the Amazon after a dream about floating down the Amazon river. “Still wrestling with my identity, I was guilt-ridden over sins of my past, lonely, and disgusted with the company I was keeping, my own,” he wrote, noting he stripped naked and was nothing but “a child of God.”

He took the role of Palmer Joss opposite Jodie Foster in Robert Zemeckis’s Contact after the trip.