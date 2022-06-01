Matthew Morrison and Renee Puente’s Relationship Timeline

2019

Morrison and Puente announced in October that she suffered a miscarriage six weeks into her second pregnancy.

“I just went through one of the most vulnerable, raw, massive, confusing, just phenomenal experiences that a woman could ever endure,” she said via Instagram. “Matthew and I have been so intentionally trying to get pregnant and calling our child … I’m trying to call in my child that I know is waiting for us. And I want to just open my life and my arms to this human. And so on our second cycle of calling this child in, we got pregnant. And it was among just such extraordinary intention and love. I miscarried. I found out at four weeks and began the cycle of miscarriage on my sixth week and that’s a whole conversation that I would love to have, but the point of today is to tell you how meditation helped guide me through this journey and this experience.”