2022

After news broke that Morrison was fired from So You Think You Can Dance in May 2022, a source told Us that he sent “inappropriate” text messages to a female contestant.

“The messages contained sexual innuendos and were flirty to the extent he was overstepping boundaries,” the insider said. “He didn’t have sex with the contestant, but she complained to producers about him because the messages made her feel uncomfortable and awkward and then they took it to HR.”