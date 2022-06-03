Matthew Morrison and Renee Puente’s Relationship Timeline

June 2022

Puente reposted her husband’s video on her own account. “It’s been a wild ride… My husband has finally been given an opportunity to speak his truth,” she captioned the video. “He has done so with such grace and integrity in a situation that is complex and incredibly complicated.” After echoing the Glee alum’s comments about the toxicity of gossip, the Hawaii native encouraged her followers to “stop perpetuating hate and shame. Period. NO ONE DESERVES IT.”

She concluded her post with a quote from Thich Nhat Hanh. “Letting go gives us freedom, and freedom is the only condition for happiness. If, in our heart, we still cling to anything – anger, anxiety, or possessions – we cannot be free,” she wrote. “We let go and go into freedom. To all those who have shined love and light in our lives through this… thank you 🙏🏽🌞 To all the rest- sending Love & Light.”