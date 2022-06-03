Matthew Morrison and Renee Puente’s Relationship Timeline

June 2022

“It’s really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously,” the Broadway vet stated in an Instagram video shortly after the allegations came to light. “I have nothing to hide, so in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message that I wrote to a dancer on the show: ‘Hey, it’s Matthew. If you don’t mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things.’ The end.”

He added that he texted the contestant “because we both share a mutual respect for a choreographer” that he’s known for many years. “I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show,” he explained, before denouncing the gossip.