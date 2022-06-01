Chrishell Stause

After his whirlwind romance with the All My Children alum, Morrison felt the pressure to pop the question and take the next step.

“I didn’t do it for the right reasons; we’d been going out for a year or so … I was thinking, ‘This is the age when I should probably start having kids, so this is what I should do,’” he recalled to Cosmopolitan in 2013. “But after I did it, I immediately felt in my heart it wasn’t right. My instant thought was ‘What did you just do?’”

He continued: “We talked and decided to break off the engagement. It was messed up. It turned out to be one of the biggest growing experiences I’ve had as a man. I’d made this massive decision; I’d promised this girl a life together and I couldn’t follow through. It was awful.”

Following their split, the Kentucky native found love with Justin Hartley, whom she was married to between October 2017 and February 2021. After their public divorce, she dated her Selling Sunset costar — and Oppenheim Group boss — Jason Oppenheim before moving on with Australian musician G Flip.