Lea Michele

Before Morrison landed the role of teacher Mr. Schue on Glee, he briefly romanced eventual costar Lea Michele.

“When we shot the pilot, I met Cory Monteith, Kevin McHale, Amber Riley, and Chris Colfer for the first time,” the Scream Queens alum wrote in her 2014 memoir, Brunette Ambition, of booking the part of Rachel Berry. “I had worked on Broadway with Jenna Ushkowitz and Matthew Morrison before. Matt had been a friend of mine for years, and in fact, we’d actually dated back in the day for a Broadway beat.”

Michele — who later dated Monteith until his July 2013 death — eventually moved on with Zandy Reich, tying the knot in March 2019. Their son, Ever, was born in August 2020.