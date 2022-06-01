Matthew Morrison’s Wife Renee Puente: 5 Things to Know

She Had a Difficult Childhood

Though she hasn’t shared too many details about her upbringing, Puente has opened up about her difficult childhood, revealing that her move to Hawaii occurred when she was “taken away from my mom and siblings” as a young girl. In March, she touched on growing up around abuse and addiction in a post about forgiveness. “[My mother and I] have been through hell and back together,” she wrote via Instagram. “I saw and felt her pain through her abuse. I rode the roller coaster ride of her addictions. I buried my baby brothers because of the choices she made keeping her children in dangerous environments until the day she died. … And mama… I forgive You.”