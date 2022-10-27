Cancel OK
Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox’s Relationship and Quotes About Each Other Through the Years

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox’s Relationship:Quotes Through the Years 054
Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry. Youtube
The One With Monica and Chandler’s Wedding

Cox and Perry tied the knot as Monica and Chandler during the May 2001 season 7 finale of Friends.

In his November 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the Serving Sara actor revealed that he wasn’t in a good place while filming the episode.

“I married Monica and got driven back to the treatment center — at the height of my highest point in Friends, the highest point in my career, the iconic moment on the iconic show — in a pickup truck helmed by a sober technician,” he wrote. 

