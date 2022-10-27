Visiting Each Other

During an April 2015 conversation with Buzzfeed, Perry said that he and the rest of the Friends cast make an effort to stay in touch.

“We try to get together when we can. Courteney is a great host, and she has a nice place in Malibu, and we try to go out there as often as possible. But the six of us haven’t been in a room together for a number of years,” he said at the time.

Cox also spoke to the outlet for the article, praising her longtime friend’s work in Go On.

“I loved that Matthew found a way to make his character relatable by showing vulnerability in the personal struggles he was facing,” she said, adding that his “ability to show very raw emotion” is the reason that “everyone loves him so much.”