The One With the Breakup

“Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me,” the Studio 30 on the Sunset Strip alum wrote. “Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts.”

Adding that he felt that Roberts was sure she was “slumming it” with him, the Whole Nine Yards star said, “I can’t begin to describe the look of confusion on her face.”