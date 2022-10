The One With the Flirting via Faxing

Former Friends writer Alexa Junge told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 that “there was a lot of flirting over faxing” between the stars. “She was giving him these questionnaires like, ‘Why should I go out with you?’ And everyone in the writers’ room helped him explain to her why,” Junge recalled. “He could do pretty well without us, but there was no question we were on Team Matthew and trying to make it happen for him.”